Girls in rural Zimbabwe forced to use cow dung, old blankets for sanitary wear due to high cost of pads

Cape Town - Girls in rural Zimbabwe are forced to use cow dung for sanitary wear as inflation hits feminine hygiene products. Local media in Zimbabwe are reporting that young girls in rural areas are reportedly using old blankets, old rags and even cow dung during their menstrual cycles because they have no access to sanitary wear, due to the high prices of basic human needs in the southern Africa country, Zimbabwe’s Newsday reported.

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt Development (Zimcodd) has made some very shocking observations that should jolt the nation out of the debilitating stupor that is currently fogging its conscience, writes news website Zimbabwe Situation. In one of its latest findings, Zimcodd noted that: “Women and girls face numerous challenges in managing their menstrual cycle as pads and other supplies may be unavailable or unaffordable. Many women without access to menstrual products improvise with old blankets, toilet paper, rags, newspapers, mud and even cow dung.”

According to Africanews during that time of the month, girls are made to use cow dung, newspapers, and pieces of cloth to stop the flow. pic.twitter.com/0kUc5jbLQR — GETU FM RADIO (@Getufmradio) July 12, 2022 The cheapest packet of 10 sanitary pads now costs between US$1.50 to US$2 (R25-R34), while very expensive brands can cost up to US$10 (around R169) a packet, a Newsday survey revealed.

