Friday, June 17, 2022

Good News: Davido tells Trevor Noah how he raised $600K from his fans and donated it to orphanages around Nigeria

The artist explained to Noah how he managed to raise over $600 000 from his fans to eventually donate to orphanages across Nigeria. Picture: Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Published 48m ago

Cape Town – Nigerian-American artist and producer Davido joined host Trevor Noah on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah this week.

The artist explained to Noah how he managed to raise over $600 000 (R9 558 408) from his fans to eventually donate to orphanages across Nigeria.

In the interview, the two discussed Davido’s new single titled “Stand Strong” and his US summer tour “We Rise by Lifting Others,” which highlights African art and culture through song, dance, food and fashion.

According to the Guardian the artist spoke of how he and his fans managed to raise that large amount of money within 72 hours, which is a first, after he shared his account details on social media during his birthday in 2021.

He said that he had to reach out to everyone he had helped/worked with in the past.

He said, “I started calling famous people… I was like c’mon you know I made a hit song for you last year. I was like everybody that I have helped in one way or the other, that’s why this tour is called we rise by lifting others. I was scared it came up to $600 000 and at this point, I’m like can I keep this?”

The ‘Stand Strong’ singer is getting ready for his upcoming performances across North America, which kicked off on June 16, Youth Day in South Africa, but made sure to stop in New York city to spend some time with his South African friend, writes OkayAfrica.com.

Current Affairs

