Harare - Zimbabwe home affairs minister Obert Mpofu has produced documentation which he says proves former first lady Grace Mugabe lied about events - theft of laptops and artisanal miners invasion - on one of the farms she seized in the Mazowe district about 40 km west of Harare. She claimed 31 laptops were stolen.

Mpofu issued a statement late Sunday saying that two people had been arrested from within Mugabe’s own workforce in connection with the theft of six laptops and one person was already serving a sentence for theft. He said two laptops were still to be recovered.

Mpofu also said that the “invasion" on March 29 by gold panners onto a farm Mugabe claims she owns, was a matter before the courts which issued a provisional order granting three mining groups permission to stay and work within the boundary of the property, Smithfield, a lemon tree, export producing orchard Mugabe seized several years ago from a former public company, Interfresh which operated in the Mazowe district.

He also said the state pays salaries of 16 policemen to guard the Mugabes in terms of legislation governing the pension of former president Robert Mugabe. The Mugabe’s rural and urban private property empire in several parts of the country was previously guarded by scores of police. Now it is limited to their personal mansion within Harare and various personal guards, domestic and secretarial staff, etc and a generous salary and other benefits.

Independent Foreign Service