‘Hands off Ukraine, we want peace not war’ say Ukrainian nationals outside Russian Consulate in Cape Town

CApe Town - Ukrainian, Russian and Italian citizens on Friday staged a protest outside the Russian Consulate in Cape Town against the Russian-led war happening in the Ukraine, calling for peace and an end to the war. Ukrainian, Russian and Italian citizens on Friday staged a protest outside the Russian Consulate in Cape Town against the Russian-led war happening in the Ukraine, calling for peace and an end to the war. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA They say they are protesting and standing in solidarity with the people of the Ukraine who are currently under attack by the Putin-led Russian forces.

Yana Semenyuk, who is Ukrainian but has been living in South Africa for the last eight years, said she is protesting to support her country and her people. “We are free and independent, no one can tell us otherwise, we don’t want war, we want peace. “We want the Russian army to get in their border and develop their country, don’t go to us, hands off Ukraine, that is the message, we want peace, I have family on both sides, Ukraine and Russia, my family in Ukraine are afraid, confused, ready to fight, taking military training, first aid training, every citizen is trying to help as much as they can,” she said.

Semenyuk said here relatives in Russia were ashamed of their government and don’t understand what is happening, and why it is happening. She added that her family was picketing to create awareness, since Russian people are listening to Russian television and Russian propaganda. Protest outside Russian Consulate in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photos borrowed from Ukrainian friend for a good cause) pic.twitter.com/AaqWgR7RuV — dion dorfman (@diondorfman) February 25, 2022 Russia's President Vladimir Putin defied mounting sanctions and recriminations from the West, as the country’s military pushed deeper into Ukraine on Thursday, attacking strategic airfields and advancing toward major cities.