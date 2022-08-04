Here’s why Rwanda is hiring teachers from Zimbabwe

Close to 500 Zimbabwean teachers are expected to sit for their final interviews next week in Harare, a move that would see them travel to Rwanda in September. https://t.co/PlwaS2fpCD via @NewTimesRwanda @JamesMUSONI

According to a government official in Harare, 491 Zimbabwean teachers have been shortlisted for interviews that will be conducted in the next few days.

Zimbabwe’s Public Service ministry secretary Simon Masanga said Rwanda had requested more professionals from several fields, the Nation.Africa reported.

“The recruitment is being conducted under the auspices of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Zimbabwe and Rwanda on the exchange of skilled personnel between the two countries,” Masanga said.