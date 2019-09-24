"At the Sandile Present Community Library, the President’s Reading Circle, which encourages all citizens to become enthusiastic readers, will host a session in which President Ramaphosa and learners will read in an indigenous language.





This session will be led by Ms Katrina Esau, affectionately referred to as Ouma Geelmeid, a recipient of the 2014 National Order Baobab in Silver for her work in heritage preservation. This activity is primarily aimed at showcasing and appreciating South Africa’s rich literary heritage which must be preserved and sustained for generations to come," the statement said.







Ramaphosa will later address crowds at the Mxolisi Jacobs Stadium.

