How you can help fellow Africans affected by Morocco earthquake and Libya floods

In a span of only a few days, two natural disasters affected thousands of people in two African countries. Last Friday, a devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Morocco. The death toll of this tragedy currently stands at 2,901.

Then on Sunday, Mediterranean storm Daniel caused deadly heavy flooding in many towns of eastern Libya. Approximately 5,300 people are feared dead. These natural disasters can strike anywhere in the world at any time, leaving behind a trail of devastation. Of course, it's important to focus on assisting those in our own communities and country. After all, we have load shedding and rampant corruption plaguing our country, poverty and joblessness, but you cannot ignore the fact that thousands of people and many more were left displaced on our own continent.

We cannot turn a blind eye to what is happening to our beloved continent and all those who call it home. While not all of us are able to physically help, there are ways to lend a helping hand to victims who are facing the aftermath of these catastrophes. Here's how you can make a difference: Donate to relief organisations

There are several relief organisations and charities you can donate to help survivors. You can donate to Islamic Relief, Muslim Hands and Gift of the Givers, to name a few. Contribute to global funds Staying on the note of donations, you can donate to global emergency funds, such as the United Nations' Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), which allows for rapid assistance to affected countries. These funds are critical for immediate relief efforts.

Participate in crowdfunding campaigns You can also keep an eye out for crowdfunding campaigns launched by individuals or organisations raising funds for specific international disaster relief projects. Platforms like GoFundMe and BackABuddy are great sites that often host these initiatives.

Support local initiatives Keep an eye out for local grassroots organisations operating in disaster-affected regions. These groups often have a deep understanding of local needs and can use your donations effectively. Advocate for aid

Raise awareness about international disasters within your network and encourage others to contribute. Engage with policymakers to advocate for government support and policies that aid international relief efforts. Stay informed Lastly, if you don’t have the means to do any of the above, the most and best you can do is keep yourself informed about international disasters through reliable news sources and official updates. This knowledge will help you direct your support where it's most needed.