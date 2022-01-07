Hyenas’ unpicky feeding habits help clean up a town in Ethiopia

Hyenas aren’t the most popular animals. Sometimes they kill people’s livestock. They are also thought of as scavengers, with some unappealing eating behaviour. Then there’s their cackling “laugh” and their physical looks, less graceful in some eyes than other large predators like lions or leopards.

But there’s a more positive side to these often misunderstood creatures. In Mekelle, a town in northern Ethiopia, research has exposed and quantified the economic and health benefits that spotted hyenas bring to the community. Every year, they consume over 200 tons of waste in and around Mekelle.