Lisbon - Africa's richest woman and Angola's ex-first daughter Isabel dos Santos expressed interest on Thursday in running for the presidency despite an asset freeze and accusations of diverting more than a billion dollars of state money.
It was the first time the daughter of former president Joao Eduardo dos Santos, who ran Angola for 38 years until Joao Lourenco took the helm in 2017, has mooted entering politics.
Asked in an interview with Portuguese TV channel RTP whether she would be interested in the role of president, which is next up in 2022, dos Santos said: "It's possible".
Lourenco has cracked down on the role of his predecessor's children, firing dos Santos from her job chairing oil firm Sonangol and her brother from the sovereign wealth fund.
The 46-year-old businesswoman nicknamed "The Princess" at home is estimated by Forbes magazine to be worth more than $2 billion, while two thirds of her compatriots live on less than $2 a day, according to the World Bank.