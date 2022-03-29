Israel offers support to Morocco over Western Sahara after summit

Jerusalem - Israel on Monday voiced support for Morocco's autonomy proposal for Western Sahara after the countries' foreign ministers met at an Israel-Arab summit. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid hosted counterparts from four Arab countries in southern Israel. Following his meeting with Nasser Bourita from Morocco, Lapid issued a statement that the countries would work together to counter "attempts to weaken Moroccan sovereignty and territorial integrity".

Morocco considers Western Sahara its own but an Algeria-backed independence movement demands a sovereign state. Rabat says its 2007 proposal to offer Western Sahara autonomy within Morocco is the most it can propose as a political solution to the conflict. Lapid lauded a recent decision by Spain to support Morocco's autonomy plan, calling it "a positive development". Morocco agreed in 2020 to normalise ties with Israel under the so-called Abraham Accords that were brokered by the United States. As part of the deal, and in a departure from long-standing US policy, then-President Donald Trump agreed to recognise Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara.

Morocco's foreign minister said on Monday his presence alongside three Arab counterparts at an Israeli-hosted summit was the "best response" to attacks such as an Islamic State-linked shooting spree in Israel, which he condemned as terrorism. "Our presence today is, I think, the best response to such attacks," Nasser Bourita said in remarks to reporters. Related Video:

