Former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe. Picture: Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Zimbabwe's Energy Mutodi, deputy minister of information, has told South Africa that issuing an arrest warrant for Grace Mugabe, the wife of former president Robert Mugabe, is not in the best interests of his country, the Zimbabwean reported on Friday. Mugabe, who faces assault charges, allegedly hit a young South African woman with a cord in the face at an upscale hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, in 2017.

A South African court ruled earlier this year that the government acted illegally when it granted diplomatic immunity to Grace Mugabe after the alleged attack.

However, Mutodi said on Thursday that Harare objected to the move by South African law enforcement against Mugabe, adding that "harassment of Mugabe's immediate family members was not in the best interests of Zimbabwe”.

