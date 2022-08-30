Jamie-Lee Domburg leaves ‘Expresso Show’ after three years

Taking to social media sharing platform Facebook to inform her millions of fans, Domburg wrote: “After 3 years of laughs, learning, and crying with my beloved Expresso family, waking up at 4am with a smile on my face everyday because I absolutely love what I do. This morning will be my final show waking up with you South Africa. It is certainly not an easy decision to walk away when this truly is my passion,” referring to her final show on Wednesday morning.

“Being a part of the ‘Presenter Search SA’ journey 3 years ago, a show that was designed to make people like me believe that I can dream more and achieve greatness has done exactly that. I am dreaming more, I am looking to be better and make sure that I hone my craft so well that I know every single time I take on a challenge whether it be in the radio, TV, MC or digital space, I have the ability to serve my audience.”

Domburg said sometimes one has to step away from something you love to gain that experience and that skill set to pursue a different path.