JUST IN: Several hurt in Kenya stadium crush ahead of Ruto swearing-in

Several people were injured on Tuesday as crowds tried to force their way into the stadium where Kenya's president-elect William Ruto is to be sworn in, local media reported. Television footage showed hundreds of people scaling a wall to gain access to the 60,000-seat Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, which was packed with spectators before dawn.

Dozens of people can be seen falling on top of each other in a crush at one entrance gate, while first aid responders carried people to a waiting ambulance. The Kenyan Treasury Department has provided 200 million shillings or about $1.6 million (R27.3 million) for the inauguration ceremony. It will be less costly than Kenyatta’s 2017 inauguration, for which taxpayers paid over 300 million shillings. Kenyan security forces intervene during a stampede at the entrance of the Moi International Sports Center Kasarani in Nairobi, Kenya, on September 13, 2022 ahead of William Ruto inauguration ceremony. - Incoming Kenyan president William Ruto has clawed his way to the top as the nation's hustler-in-chief, playing on his religious faith and humble beginnings selling chickens by the roadside. Photo by Tony KARUMBA AFP

Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso said the stadium was filled to capacity at 5am (0200 GMT) and urged Kenyans to follow the proceedings from home. In anticipation of being part of history, Kenyans have thronged to the venue in large numbers, Shioso said in a statement. To avoid logistical challenges, this is to request the public to make alternative arrangements to view the proceedings, especially from the comfort of their homes.

