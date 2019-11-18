A protester flashes the victory sign near the army headquarters, in Khartoum, Sudan. Human Rights Watch, HRW, a leading human rights group, says the deadly crackdown in Sudan against pro-democracy protesters in June may have amounted to a crime against humanity. File picture: AP

Fatal attacks on protesters in Sudan in June were planned and could amount to crimes against humanity, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report released on Monday. HRW said Sudan’s transitional authorities should commit to genuine accountability for unlawful violence against protesters since December, in which hundreds were killed.

On June 3, Sudanese security forces’ launched an attack on protesters’ at a sit-in camp in Khartoum. The same occurred again on June 30, in Omdurman.

The countrywide protests started outside Khartoum in mid-December 2018, triggered by price increases. The protest quickly evolved into protests against Sudan’s president of 30 years, Omar al-Bashir, and his administration.

“Sudan’s new government needs to show it is serious about holding those responsible for the lethal attacks on protesters to account after decades of violent repression and atrocities against civilians,” said Jehanne Henry, associate Africa director at Human Rights Watch.