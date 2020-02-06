Daniel arap Moi. File photo

JOHANNESBURG - The Kenyan government on Thursday declared Tuesday, February 11 a public holiday in celebration of the life of former president, Daniel arap Moi. Moi died at the age of 95 on Tuesday. Often described as an autocrat, he ruled the country from 1978 to 2002.

"Tuesday, February 11 will be a public holiday throughout Kenya in order to accord all Kenyans the opportunity to attend the national memorial service in honour of the life of the late H.E. Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, the second president of the Republic of Kenya," the current administration said in a statement.

Kenya's head of public service, Joseph Kinyua, said the memorial service would be held at Nairobi's Nyayo Stadium.

On Saturday, president Uhuru Kenyatta will lead the nation in an official ceremony to view the body.