Kenyan president’s daughter denies using public funds in ‘Office of the First Daughter’

Cape Town - Kenyan President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto has this week denied using public funds in the ‘Office of the First Daughter’, saying that the office is ‘a private entity,' according to reports. Since her father's inauguration in September, Charlene Ruto has held several high-profile events and meetings under the title, despite the office not existing under Kenyan law.

Many Kenyans online have been expressing anger over her engagements, and asking who is funding them. She was criticised this week by Kenyan citizens who questioned her and her ‘office’, and where the funds to operate the office are stemming from. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the president’s daughter insisted that the ‘Office of the First Daughter’ is a private entity, adding that it is neither a constitutional office, nor is it being funded by Kenyan taxpayers.

She said the office purely facilitates the activities and programmes run by herself. Ruto further clarified that the office was neither constitutional, nor was it drawing funds from the National Treasury. “Through its independent structure and facilitators, the office has engaged various players across the country and beyond in line with some of its objectives of championing youth-based agendas and climate change advocacy,” Ruto said in statement.

