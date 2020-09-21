Kenyan teachers ordered back to school ahead of reopening

JOHANNESBURG - Kenya’s Ministry of Education on Monday ordered teachers to report to schools by September 28, to prepare for the eventual reopening of schools. Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta closed all schools after the outbreak of Covid-19 in March to contain the spread of the coronavirus. On Monday, Kenyan education cabinet secretary Professor George Magoha held a closed-door stakeholders’ meeting on reopening schools and related issues. "Reopening of schools will be announced only after stakeholders agree on an appropriate date," Magoha posted on Twitter. According to the ministry, the stakeholders have agreed on a timetable on the basic education academic calendar that will be shared with the necessary stakeholders before its release.

He said the reopening of schools will begin with national examination classes before it is cascaded to other classes at different levels.

Magoha said all final-year science-based students at universities were allowed to report to universities to complete their courses.

However, he said that the students will be required to observe guidelines put in place to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

"Let teachers do everything possible to make schools have a good atmosphere for learning. Children will resume learning as soon as possible," Magoha said.

According to the health ministry, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on Sunday was 36,981, with 23,887 recoveries and 648 deaths.

Most East African countries have announced the reopening of schools after a drop in Covid-19 cases.

African News Agency