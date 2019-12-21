Passengers from stranded vehicles cross floodwaters on foot, on the road from Kapenguria, in West Pokot county, in western Kenya Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Kenya's interior minister says dozens of people have been killed in mudslides, after heavy rains unleashed overnight floods in western Kenya. (AP Photo)

NAIROBI - All hotels and lodges located within the Kenya Wildlife Service's (KWS) national parks and reserves are again accessible by road after the recent heavy rain in large parts of the country, the KWS said on Saturday. Over the past week, the heavy, flood-causing rain that had been pounding the country, including national parks and reserves, had subsided in most areas, the KWS said in a statement.

"In light of this, Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is pleased to inform the public that all hotels and lodges located within our national parks and reserves are accessible by road.

"Amboseli airstrip, however, remains closed due to safety considerations. The water levels at the airstrip have subsided and should the current weather conditions prevail it is expected to be operational in the next few days and we shall update appropriately."

As of Saturday, all other airstrips and roads which were affected by the heavy rain were fully operational and passable. The KWS encouraged all visitors to take advantage of this festive season and visit its world renowned national parks and reserves, including the award-winning marine parks.