Lagos police arrest 60 young people who threw a surprise party during lockdown

PRETORIA - Nigerian police in Lagos have arrested 60 youths for throwing a surprise party during lockdown and violating the physical distancing directive imposed by the government, Today Nigeria reported. It said officers received a tip-off and stormed the surprise party, which was being held at the Idi-oparun bus stop in Abule Egba, Lagos. "It's no longer business as usual in the state, This pandemic has united us all and encourages citizen participation in terms of information sharing. We responded at exactly 3.10pm after receiving the information and surprisingly met the youth, who were shabbily dressed for a birthday party. It shouldn’t be difficult for us to obey simple instruction and adhere strictly to safety precautions, so as to timely flatten the curve so normalcy can return to the world," general manager of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency Dolapo Fasawe was quoted as saying. “The facility has been sealed off while the youths were taken away by the police for further investigation and profiling." The director-general of the safety commission, Lanre Mojola, was said to have expressed shock that some people can still devise plans to gather and celebrate when lives are being lost around the world.

“It's disheartening that the youth, who are the future of this great nation, are insensitive about their health. If not for themselves they should think about those people who are to be affected directly or indirectly by their action or inaction," Mojola was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, in Ghana, a Metro Mass Transit (MMT) bus driver and some 52 passengers were arrested in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region for failing to adhere to physical distancing protocols, GhanaWeb reported.

The online publication said although MMT buses are designed to carry 52 passengers, the management of the company has directed all its drivers to allow only 23 passengers to board, as one of the measures taken to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

GhanaWeb reported that the task force arrested the driver and all 52 passengers at Kunka Junction, but they released the passengers a few minutes later on humanitarian grounds. However, the driver was detained at the Obuasi police station.