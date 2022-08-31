Lion mauls man to death at Ghana zoo

A lion at Ghana's Accra Zoo mauled a man to death when he entered its enclosure at the weekend, the government said. At around noon local time on Sunday, security guards on patrol noticed that the middle-aged victim had climbed over a tall mesh fence and entered an enclosure housing a lion, lioness and two cubs, Reuters reported.

Zoo authorities said the intruder was attacked by one of the lions within the inner fencing of the enclosure. The state Forestry Commission said the man had died from wounds he sustained in the attack. According to a NewsWeek report, when he entered the space, there were two white lion cubs in the enclosure with their mother.

The lioness reportedly pounced on the man as soon as it spotted him entering the enclosure. “The lions have cubs so if you come too close they may feel you are trying to take away their babies,” Benito Owusu Bio, deputy minister of lands and natural resources in Ghana, said. “We ask the public to desist from doing anything like this.”

