LIVE BLOG 23 May 2022: Monkeypox - What you need to know today

Monkeypox - a rare viral infection related to smallpox - have been confirmed by health authorities in the United Kingdom.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the first case was detected in a traveller who recently flew into the UK from Nigeria earlier this month.
Austria's first case of monkeypox confirmed, Vienna health authority says
Vienna - Austria's first case of monkeypox has been confirmed, Vienna's health authority said on Sunday after reporting the case as suspected. "Suspected case of pox viruses confirmed," the health authority said on Twitter
Biden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox outbreak
The monkeypox outbreak is something "everybody should be concerned about," U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday, adding that U.S. health officials are looking into possible treatments and vaccines.
"We’re working on it hard to figure out what we do," Biden told reporters at an air base in South Korea before departing on Air Force One for Japan.
