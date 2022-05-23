Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, May 23, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

LIVE BLOG 23 May 2022: Monkeypox - What you need to know today

Published 32m ago

Share

Monkeypox - a rare viral infection related to smallpox - have been confirmed by health authorities in the United Kingdom.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the first case was detected in a traveller who recently flew into the UK from Nigeria earlier this month.

Story continues below Advertisement

Test tube labelled "Monkeypox virus positive" are seen in this illustration taken May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Austria's first case of monkeypox confirmed, Vienna health authority says

Vienna - Austria's first case of monkeypox has been confirmed, Vienna's health authority said on Sunday after reporting the case as suspected. "Suspected case of pox viruses confirmed," the health authority said on Twitter

Story continues below Advertisement

Reuters

Biden says 'everybody' should be concerned about monkeypox outbreak

Story continues below Advertisement

The monkeypox outbreak is something "everybody should be concerned about," U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday, adding that U.S. health officials are looking into possible treatments and vaccines.

"We’re working on it hard to figure out what we do," Biden told reporters at an air base in South Korea before departing on Air Force One for Japan.

Reuters

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

medianews agencynews mediaAfricaUnited KingdomUnited States

Share

Recent stories by:

Chad Williams