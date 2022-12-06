LOOK: German Vice-Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action visits CPUT

Cape Town - Cape Peninsula University of Technology Vice-Chancellor Professor Chris Nhlapo welcomed Dr Robert Habeck, German Federal Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate action, on his visit to the university’s South African Renewable Energy Technology Centre (Saretec) on Tuesday in Cape Town. According to a CPUT statement, the German Federal Minister responsible for economic affairs and climate action is accompanied by a team of 40 business and other stakeholders.

The trip comprises a visit to Namibia and South Africa focused on renewable energy resources. SARETEC director, Mokgadi Modise being interviewed upon the visit of German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economic Affairs, Dr Robert Habeck. pic.twitter.com/MVPR2jAPGw — SARETEC (@saretec) December 6, 2022 On Tuesday, the German Federal Minister was engaging with students during the facility walk about. He and his delegation will be meeting the staff and students of Saretec to understand how the centre is supporting a Just Energy Transition while also employing young people in this crucial sector, the university said.

The South African Renewable Energy Technology Centre is a national centre for renewable energy training and education.

The university played an integral role in the training of South Africa’s first 11 qualified Wind Turbine Service Technicians. German Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economic Affairs, Dr Robert Habeck interviewing the qualified wtst 7 students. pic.twitter.com/txA9Ic8nmw — SARETEC (@saretec) December 6, 2022 In September, South Africa’s power producer Eskom, the South African Renewable Energy Technology Centre and the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) signed a partnership agreement for the development of the Komati Training Facility. According to reports, the partnership agreement seeks to contribute to a ‘just’ transition for the local community as the Komati power station is decommissioned, citing reports by Engineering News.

