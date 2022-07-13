LOOK: This is the Tanzanian training centre that provides a second chance for out-of-school youth

Cape Town - An Alternative Learning and Skills Development Project is helping the government of Tanzania make strides in addressing the skills challenge by providing students with a second chance at education. The Alternative Learning and Skills Development Project, has received a $32.7 million (R555m) grant from the African Development Fund to build two vocational training centres, the AfDB said.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Madina Mjaka Mwinyi, principal assistant at the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training in Zanzibar, 85% of the young people who have been trained in the different vocational centres have set up a business. “If I hadn’t come to this centre, I would have spent my life doing domestic work. Now, I can read and write. I’m sure that once I’ve finished my studies, I’ll be able to set up my own business. I’m so glad to have studied here,” said of the students who attends the learning facility.

The alternative skills facility aims to reduce unemployment among the youth and increasing skills availability for the labour sector of the country. The project is aligned with the Tanzania National Strategy for Growth and Reduction of Poverty, Five Year Development Plans and the Zanzibar Growth and Poverty Reduction Strategy. IOL