Lusaka university bans shorts, vests, clothing that exposes the skin

In a letter to students this week, the Universities Registrar issued the memo saying students should not wear shorts, ripped jeans, tight dresses or clothes that reveal cleavage. Essentially, the university is saying that dressing with derogatory, offensive and obscene messages, either in words or pictures, is banned.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Students are required to observe the appropriate manner of dress and appearance while attending classes or engaging in other academic pursuits on or off campus”. According to the university, these items of clothing are deemed inappropriate: – Students at the university have been advised against wearing political regalia on campus while attending classes or engaging in other academic pursuits on or off campus.

– Students have further been banned from wearing shorts, under shirts, shirts or blouses showing off undergarments or cleavage. – Also banned are tops that leave skin exposed, crop tops, or halter tops, as well as excessively tight or revealing clothing such as tight or short dresses and skirts. – Clothing made of see through material, like fishnets

Story continues below Advertisement

– Male vests, biker shorts worn when going to class also fall under inappropriate dress. Social media reaction “Let every company, institution emulate this. LGBTQ cannot only be fought by law but also policies like this one. Bravo UNILUS.”

Story continues below Advertisement

“This is why I respect UNILUS not that other university which is a replica of sodom and gomora.” “Upgrade your teachers pay or do something beneficial to them students! Leave their clothes alone! This is supposed to be college. Mxm.” IOL