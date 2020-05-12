'Madness' to hold elections in Uganda if Covid-19 persists - Museveni

KAMPALA - Uganda's long-serving President Yoweri Museveni has said it would be wrong to hold a presidential election due early next year if the coronavirus persists, signalling for the first time a possible postponement.

"To have elections when the virus is still there... It will be madness," the 75-year-old Museveni, whom opponents cast as an authoritarian clinging to power, said in an interview with the local NBS Television aired late on Monday.

Uganda has just 122 confirmed coronavirus cases. The East African country had its first confirmed case of the virus on March 22. There have been no virus related deaths and there have been upto 55 people who have recovered from the virus so far.

At the weekend, the tally of confirmed Covid-19cases in Africa's 53 AU member states stood at over 57 000 confirmed cases and over 2150 deaths. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention also said more than 19 300 recoveries had been recorded so far on the continent.

Reuters and IOL