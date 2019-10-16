Health workers dressed in protective suits are seen at the MSF Ebola treatment centre in Goma. File picture: Baz Ratner/Reuters

Health authorities in Malawi have dismissed as false reports that first Ebola case has been recorded in the country’s border district of Karonga. The scare broke Sunday when health workers in the district that borders with Tanzania quarantined one person suspected to have Ebola signs and symptoms.

Louis Tukula, environmental health officer for the district, told local media that the screening for the suspected 37-year-old man had shown that he had a bacterial infection and not Ebola.

However, Tukula said the patient would remain quarantined until he recovers fully.

Tukula said people were aware of the signs and symptoms so they were likely to come out and report suspected cases just like the case in question was reported.