Pretoria - Malawi has dropped from position 120 to 123 out of 180 countries in the 2019 Corruption Perception Index (CPI) released by Transparency International this week. According to online publication Malawi24, the African Institute of Corporate Citizenship (AICC), which is affiliated to the Transparency International Global Coalition, said the southern African country remained “stuck” as there was no progress in the fight against corruption.

The remarks were made at an AICC press briefing held in Lilongwe on Thursday.

In the 2019 Corruption Perception Index (CPI), Malawi got a score of 31 out of 100, compared to 32 in 2018.

Transparency International said the latest CPI revealed that a majority of countries across the world were showing little to no improvement in tackling corruption.