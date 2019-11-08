Mauritius has re-elected Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth for a second five-year term, the electoral commission said Friday. Picture: Reuters

Port Louis - Mauritius has re-elected Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth for a second five-year term, the electoral commission said Friday, just over a month after a November 7 poll. The 57-year-old leader of the Militant Socialist Movement secured 38 of 62 parliamentary seats, while main rivals Navinchandra Ramgoolam of the Labour Party and Mauritian Militant Movement leader Paul Berenger won 13 and 9 seats, respectively.

Jugnauth was contesting his first election since taking over as prime minister from his father, Anerood Jugnauth, in 2017.

The younger Jugnauth has won over voters with his achievements, including the introduction of a minimum wage and the ongoing construction of a light rail system. He has promised to raise pensions and promote inclusive growth.

Both Ramgoolam and Berenger are former prime ministers as well.