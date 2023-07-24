Mdina chess heads to Zambia

South Africa-based Malawian entrepreneur Tiwone Mdina has pumped about K4 million into the Lusaka Province Chess Association (LPCA) to appreciate the impact players from the neighbouring country had on the domestic scene.

LPCA is under Chess Federation of Zambia and most of its players used to grace the Mdina Open Championship, which used to be a Fide-rated tournament. Mdina, who stopped supporting local chess in 2019 on grounds that the brand had saturated, confirmed injecting the amount to support Zambians. “I know it might sound crazy but when I was approached to consider supporting them, I had no option but to fund them with $3,700 (about K4 million,” he said.

Mdina said a lot of top players from Zambia used to take part in chess tournaments which his engineering firm was bankrolling. “Truth be told, when we had top titled players from Zambia our [Malawian] players upped their game. I was then moved when a lot of Zambian players travelled to Mzuzu for the annual championship, yet local players from Blantyre and Lilongwe failed on grounds that it was expensive and too long. “Such support deserved recognition. This is why I have already deposited the amount into the chess account,” he said.

Mdina clarified that the sponsorship was a once-off thing. LPCA General Secretary Maybin Chinama said they are grateful for the support. “I would like to confirm that Mr Mdina made a transfer of $3,700 to the association’s account. However, the transaction is yet to complete. We shall know the amount in Zambian Kwacha when it reflects in the next two days,” Chinama said.

Some Zambians that ever participated in Mdina Open include International Master Chitumbo Mwali, Fide Master Douglas Munenga, Candidate Master Goodwin Phiri, Woman Fide Master Constance Mbatha, Prophet Chrispin Shankanga, Phyllis Mwilolo, Elias Phiri, Botha Mukanka, Lete Graham Banda, Chilufya Phiri, Dennis and Douglas Mwale. International Master Mwali won the 2017 edition of the championship while Candidate Master Phiri are two Zambians that won the open championship. Locally, veteran Kajani Kaunda was the first to win the championship in 2010 before Edgar Khan won it in 2011. Chiletso Chipanga lifted the title in 2012 while Gerald Mphungu won it in 2013 before Peter Jailosi claimed the championship in 2014.