Meet the 123-year-old virgin who is still looking for her first love

Pretoria – Meet Theresia Nyirakajumba, the 123-year-old virgin who is still looking for her first true love. While most people don’t get to live to a 100 years, this Rwandan woman has lived through World War I, II, the Cold War and would have seen the Berlin Wall fall.

Nyirakajumba was also alive when TV was invented, but she has remained a virgin her entire life and has never had a boyfriend. In an interview with Afrimax English, she told her story and how she had never met a man. Identify document of Theresia Nyirakajumba shows that she was born in 1900. Photo:Screenshot “I have never seen the nakedness of a man. For 123 years, I have lived with an unfulfilled desire, a deviant hope, and a courageous spirit of waiting that one day a man will emerge and embrace my soul,” she said.

According to Nyirakajumba, her culture did not allow dating and required a woman to be introduced to a man by her family, but her family never introduced her to any suitors. “In my culture, girls were not allowed to be alone with a man. This principle was my way of life. I chose to live alone, even when my parents and family requested me to accept a man and marry. She said she also developed a strong fear for men which contributed in her not forming any relationships with men.

Almost a century later, her fear for men is now a thing of the past and Nyirakajumba wants a new life for herself, she wants to experience love from a man. “At the moment, you can help me and bring me a man. When I was young, I didn’t want to associate with men and that prevented me from any potential relationship. “I never developed love for any man,” she told the publication.