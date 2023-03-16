More than 250 South African companies doing business in Tanzania – Presidency

Pretoria - The South African government has welcomed today’s State visit by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, and acknowledged her nation’s significant contribution during South Africa’s Struggle for democracy. Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made the remarks in Pretoria while addressing journalists on the outcomes of a Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.

“On South Africa-Tanzania relations, Cabinet welcomed the State Visit to South Africa on Thursday, March 16 by President Samia Suluhu Hassan of the United Republic of Tanzania, at the invitation of her counterpart, President Ramaphosa,” said Ntshavheni. The visit follows the South Africa-Tanzania Ministerial Bi-national Commission (BNC) held in Pretoria on Wednesday. President Cyril Ramaphosa is today hosting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, and Cabinet has applauded her nation’s significant contribution towards South Africa’s Struggle for democracy. Photo: Screengrab “It will also crown the 2nd Session of the South Africa-Tanzania BNC, which comprises four committees: political and diplomatic; defence and security; economic affairs and social and cultural affairs,” she said.

“In addition to its solidarity with South Africa’s liberation Struggle, Tanzania is one of the country’s foremost trading partners, with total trade between the two nations increasing from R6.89 billion in 2021 to R8.71bn in 2022. “There are more than 250 South African companies in diverse sectors in Tanzania,” said Ntshavheni. Over the weekend, the Presidency announced that Ramaphosa had invited Hassan for the State visit, touching the deep historical ties between the two African nations.

“South Africa and Tanzania enjoy deep historical relations arising from Tanzania’s solidarity with South Africa’s liberation Struggle. “The ruling party in Tanzania, Chama Cha Mapinduzi, supported the ANC and the PAC in the Struggle against apartheid,” the Presidency highlighted. “These ties culminated in the establishment of official diplomatic relations when South Africa achieved freedom in 1994 and have since evolved into excellent political, economic and social relations.”