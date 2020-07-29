Morocco arrests dissident journalist on rape and spy charges

Moroccan police on Wednesday arrested a dissident journalist and charged him with rape and helping foreign spies, a prosecutor said, in a case worrying rights groups.

Omar Radi, a business journalist and critic of Morocco's human rights record, was also accused of receiving funds from abroad to undermine Morocco's security, the Casablanca prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Radi, 33, denies all the charges, his lawyer Miloud Kandil told Reuters, adding that a first hearing would be on Sept. 22.

His arrest follows 10 summons for a police investigation over suspicions of receiving funds linked to foreign intelligence which he denied.

The investigation came after rights group Amnesty International accused Morocco of using Israeli-made spyware to snoop on his phone. Moroccan officials deny that and have demanded Amnesty turn over proof.