Morocco discovers new Covid-19 variant

JOHANNESBURG - Moroccan authorities have discovered a new strain of Covid-19, the Middle East Monitor reported on Wednesday.

The publication said the discovery was announced by a member of the state-run scientific and technical committee tasked with managing the pandemic on Tuesday.

Azzedine Brahimi said the new strain had appeared only in the Ouarzazate province and had no effect on either the spread of the virus, the severity of the disease after infection or the immune response.

"Most infections in Morocco belong to the original coronavirus and the mutated variant discovered in Britain," Brahimi said on Facebook.

The ministry of health recently said the British strain of Covid-19 had been detected in seven regions across Morocco. It said there were no other mutations in the North African country.