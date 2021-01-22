Morocco gets 2 milllion AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses - Africa’s first big shipment

Rabat - Morocco received 2 million doses of Astrazeneca's Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, becoming the first African country to get a large enough shipment to roll out a nationwide immunisation programme.

The consignment arrived on a Royal Air Maroc flight from India, which began exporting the vaccine, developed in conjunction with Oxford University, to mid- and lower-income countries this week.

The vast majority of the production of the three most widely approved Covid vaccines, including the Astrazeneca drug, has so far been hoovered up by developed nations.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus this week described the unequal access poor countries had to Covid-19 vaccines as a "catastrophic moral failure".

Rabat has placed orders for 65 million doses, comprising 25 million of the AstraZeneca vaccine - for which it has deals with both Serum Institute of India (SII) and Russia's R-Pharm - and the remainder with China's Sinopharm.