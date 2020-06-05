Morocco’s Royal Air Maroc to resume domestic flights on June 11

CAPE TOWN - Moroccan airline Royal Air Maroc is set to resume domestic flights as soon as June 11, after suspending them for weeks as a precautionary measure to contain Covid-19 transmissions, news network Daily Morocco reported.

In March, Morocco said it would halt flights to and from 25 countries, extending an initial ban that covered China, Spain, Italy, France and Algeria, then the countries with the highest numbers of coronavirus cases.

This week Royal Air Maroc said it woud resume international flights in early July, as the country relaxed Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

The airline said 30 percent of its staff would return to work on June 8, while the rest would be gradually phased in as per health regulations.

Morocco’s biggest carrier has not been spared from the government's travel restrictions and has lost up to US$5 million in revenue per day, according to e-newspaper Morocco World News.