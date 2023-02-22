Mozambique's Cahora Bassa Dam suspends discharges due to Cyclone Freddy

The Hydroelectric of Cahora Bassa (HCB), Mozambique's key hydropower generation company, announced on Tuesday that it was suspending discharges from the Cahora Bassa Dam to curb the Zambezi River's flow increases as the country braces for the approaching Cyclone Freddy. The Cahora Bassa Dam is the largest hydroelectric power plant in southern Africa and the most efficient power-generating station in Mozambique.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the company's statement, the suspension was to avoid worsening the possible impacts caused by the passage of the storm. "With this hydrological management measure, the Cahora Bassa Dam will contribute to the significant reduction of hydrometric levels in the lower Zambezi," said the Chairman of the Board of Directors of HCB Boavida Muhambe in the statement. Water discharges from the Cahora Bassa Dam – the largest hydroelectric power plant in southern Africa – has been suspended to curb the Zambezi River's flow increases as Mozambique braces for as a result of Cyclone Freddy. Picture: File photo According to the authorities, Freddy is expected to arrive in Mozambique, with the classification of an intense storm, from Wednesday.

Mozambique's National Institute of Meteorology predicted that the storm would enter the country through the coast of the southern province of Inhambane. As one of two major dams on the Zambezi River, the Cahora Bassa Dam has the largest hydroelectric system in southern Africa, supplying electricity to Mozambique and the region. Xinhua