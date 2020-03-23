MTN Nigeria orders staff to work from home to fight Covid-19

Johannesburg - MTN Nigeria has ordered its staff to work from home in order to combat and control the spread of the coronavirus. "The situation unfolding around the world is unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetimes and is a reminder that we’re all more connected than we’ve ever been," the telecommunications company said in a statement. "To get through this we need each other – we need patience, understanding, compassion, and to do the right thing for each other." It said it was crucial for companies to help contain the escalating outbreak and safeguard operations so that economies could keep moving. "For MTN in particular, we understand the vital role our network and services play in supporting people, organizations, and institutions nationwide," the company said.

"Mindful of our responsibility – to keep Nigeria and Nigerians connected to the people they love and the information and technology they need, we have adjusted our internal policies and made a few changes to how we serve our customers."

MTN said in the past month it had implemented precautionary measures in its facilities nationwide, including suspending all non-critical business meetings, travel and events and activating travel-related self-isolation protocols.

As part of its response plan, the company said it would introduce several new measures such as using more channels to deliver health and safety information and suspending fees for all money transfers via its "Momo agent" network.

"These measures are designed to enable us to continue providing services that ensure Nigerians can stay connected while supporting national efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19," said MTN.

As of Sunday, Nigeria had 30 confirmed cases of Covid-19, of which two had been discharged.

African News Agency