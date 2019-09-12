Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has called for "eye-for-an-eye" judicial sentencing to discourage violent crime after his nephew was murdered last week. File picture: Reuters/Mike Hutchings

Johannesburg – Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has called for "eye-for-an-eye" judicial sentencing to discourage violent crime in the East African country after his nephew was murdered last week. The body of his nephew was discovered last Thursday lying adjacent to his vehicle on a freeway near the capital Kampala with gunshot wounds. A woman in the backseat of the car was also found dead with gunshot wounds.

"We need to work on the courts," Museveni said in a statement posted on his official social media accounts late on Tuesday.

"They need to move quickly on the cases of murder, the punishments must also be severe, including the hanging of killers."

His ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has reiterated that it believes in a justice system that extracts "an eye-for-an-eye and a tooth-for-a-tooth".

Public anger in Uganda is on the rise as violence including robberies, ransom kidnappings, and murders continue to spiral. Citizens complain that many of the perpetrators are never caught because "police are corrupt and disinterested" in investigating cases involving ordinary citizens.

Despite the death penalty being part of Uganda’s judicial system it is limited to a range of severe crimes and executions are rare.

African News Agency (ANA)