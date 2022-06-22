Naledi Pandor leads delegation to Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda

Pretoria – International Relations and Co-operation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor will lead the South African delegation to the Commonwealth heads of state and government meeting (CHOGM 2022) to be held on Friday and Saturday in Kigali, Rwanda. The meeting will be held under the theme: “Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming”.

Spokesperson for the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) Clayson Monyela said the meeting will be preceded by a pre-CHOGM foreign affairs ministers meeting (CFAMM) on Thursday, and a senior official meeting (SOM) taking place today. “The Commonwealth heads of government usually meet every two years to discuss issues affecting both the Commonwealth members and countries internationally. The decisions taken at CHOGM shape and determine Commonwealth policy and priorities,” Monyela said. “The format of CHOGM 2022 will include a ministerial and head of government segment, including a one-day retreat, where heads of government will nominate a new chair-in-office of the Commonwealth in 2024 and elect a new Commonwealth secretary-general.”

A communiqué will be adopted as an outcome of CHOGM 2022, which will reflect on the Commonwealth’s five priorities, which are governance and the rule of law; technology and innovation; youth; environment; and the multilateral trading system and deepening Commonwealth trade and investment. “It is also expected that in addition to the main communiqué, CHOGM 2022 will also adopt three standalone declarations, namely the Kigali declaration on childcare and protective reform; a Commonwealth living lands charter; and a declaration on sustainable urbanisation. Heads may also decide to release a leaders’ statement, which is a summary of the retreat sessions,” Monyela said. The Commonwealth consists of 54 members.

Membership includes countries amongst the world’s largest, smallest, richest, and poorest. Nineteen of the nations are from Africa and 31 members are classified as “small states”. Pandor arrives in Kigali today. IOL