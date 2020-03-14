Namibia confirms two COVID-19 cases

Windhoek - Two cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Namibia, Health Minister Kalumbi Shangala said on Saturday.

Two tourists, a couple from Spain who arrived in Namibia on Wednesday, had tested positive for the virus, he told journalists in Windhoek.

"The couple to who the positive result relate was immediately quarantined and contact tracing commenced. Laboratory test results were received from South Africa on Friday night."

The couple were attended to by a private doctor who sent samples to South Africa for testing and the tests came out positive. They were now being monitored under the World Health Organisation guidelines.

Namibia, eSwatini, Ethiopia, and Rwanda have all reported their first COVID-19 cases over the past 48 hours.