Namibia confirms two COVID-19 cases
Windhoek - Two cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Namibia, Health Minister Kalumbi Shangala said on Saturday.
Two tourists, a couple from Spain who arrived in Namibia on Wednesday, had tested positive for the virus, he told journalists in Windhoek.
"The couple to who the positive result relate was immediately quarantined and contact tracing commenced. Laboratory test results were received from South Africa on Friday night."
The couple were attended to by a private doctor who sent samples to South Africa for testing and the tests came out positive. They were now being monitored under the World Health Organisation guidelines.
Namibia, eSwatini, Ethiopia, and Rwanda have all reported their first COVID-19 cases over the past 48 hours.
The New Era newspaper reported that Namibia's 30th independence celebrations had been called off due to the virus outbreak. The celebration was supposed to held on March 21.
The inauguration of the head of state would, however, be held at state house. The newspaper reported that the government of Namibia had also banned all big public gatherings for the next 30 days.
The affected countries on the continent include: Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, Algeria, Senegal, Togo, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Sudan, Kenya, Ethiopia, eSwatini, Namibia and Rwanda.
Out of the more than 5 500 deaths at the hands of Covid-19 around the world, there have been seven deaths on the African continent.
African News Agency (ANA), editing by Jacques Keet