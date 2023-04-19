Namibia President arrives in SA for State visit

Namibian President Hage Geingob officially arrived in South Africa on Wednesday to kick off his state visit. Geingob, who will be hosted by South African President Cyril Ramphosa, was received by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor and Minister Thulas Nxesi, Minister of Employment and Labour.

This is Geingob's first state visit to the country since he was elected to office in 2015. His predecessors include Sam Nujoma who served 15 years after becoming the country's founding President after Namibia gained independence from South Africa to become an independent and sovereign state. Nujoma was succeeded by fellow South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO) member and leader Hifikepunye Lucas Pohamba who served 10 years in office. South Africa and neighbouring Namibia enjoy close historic relations and the structural bilateral relations which fall under the framework of a Bi-National Commission (BNC) - a framework established in 2013.

Ramaphosa's office indicated that Geingob's State visit "will afford the two countries an opportunity to solidify their bonds of friendship through assessing progress made in the implementation of the decisions of their BNC." "The visit will also afford the two countries an opportunity to enhance economic cooperation; explore trade and investment; and identify new areas of cooperation." In terms of relations, South Africa last year imported about R16.1 billion of goods from Namibia and in turn South Africa exported R56.5 billion to Namibia.

Pandor and her counterpart, Namibian Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of Namibia Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah are also set to host bilateral meetings. While the State visit is to mainly strengthen relations between the two countries, Geingob's visit comes amid the Phala Phala scandal involving his Ramaphosa and Namibian officials. It remains to be seen if the two leaders will tackle the white elephant in the room relating to Namibia's handling of the scandal.