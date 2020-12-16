Namibia reduces the number of people at public gatherings as second Covid-19 wave hits

NAMIBIA is experiencing an increase of Covid-19 infections and in just two weeks recorded 13 Covid-19 related deaths, President Hage Geingob said on Wednesday. "In this short period of just 15 days, we have recorded 13 deaths and 2425 infections, bringing the total infections recorded to 16 913 with 14 981 recoveries, 1 765 active cases and 164 deaths,” he said in a televised national address. “Given developments in recent weeks, it is vital to take the necessary steps to ensure that our response is adequate to meet the challenge. "In fact, the number of Covid-19 related hospital admissions have sharply increased in different parts of the country. The number of Covid-19 and related deaths have also increased in recent weeks." He said the country was experiencing a second wave of Covid-19 infections and in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the number of people in a public gathering would be reduced from 200 to 50 in an indoor gathering and a maximum of 100 people will be allowed at outdoors gatherings.

Conveners and organisers of gatherings must keep registers of attendees at each gathering, record body temperatures and provide facilities for guests to wash their hands with soap or to sanitise their hands.

Physical distancing of no less than 1.5m between people must be maintained at all times.

Wearing of face masks remain mandatory in all public settings.

Bars, nightclubs, casinos and all restaurants would close for business at 10pm from Monday to Sunday.

All drivers and passengers in public transport are to wear face masks throughout the trip.

He said data has shown that correct wearing of face masks reduces transmission of the virus by up to 90%.

"I appeal to, and once again, implore all Namibians to make it their personal and collective responsibility to defeat Covid-19."

African News Agency (ANA)