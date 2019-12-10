Photo: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Rustenburg - Namibia will this week deport 53 foreign nationals who fled South Africa last month following a recent wave of xenophobic attacks. A police commissioner based in Namibia's southern region of Kharas, David Indongo, told media on Monday that the 53 foreign nationals who had camped at the Osire refugee camp were transported on Saturday morning by immigration officials to the southern border settlement of Noordoewer in preparation for their deportation this week.

The refugees, who include 14 men, 13 women and 26 children, are being accommodated at the EHW Baard Primary School hostel in Noordoewer.

According to the Namibian police, the majority of the refugees are Congolese and Angolan nationals who have South African-issued asylum permits.

The 53 formed part of more than 600 refugees and asylum seekers who had camped at the UN's High Commission for Refugees offices in Cape Town and Pretoria while demanding to be taken to safer countries.

