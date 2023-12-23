Niger, ECOWAS discuss transition period in country for 15-18 months - reports

Niger and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are negotiating a transition period in the coup-stricken country that could last from 15 to 18 months, French radio RFI reported on Saturday, citing sources.

The parties are also discussing the fate of ousted Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been under house arrest since the coup took place, the broadcaster said, adding that ECOWAS demanded the release of Bazoum for the gradual lifting of sanctions against Niger and the country's authorities were no longer refusing to discuss this issue.