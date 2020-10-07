Nigeria probes theft of nearly $7m meant to feed school children

Pretoria - Nigeria’s education minister has ordered a full investigation to uncover how nearly US$7 million meant to go towards a feeding fund for 104 schools during a Covid-19 lockdown allegedly found its way into individual accounts.

In a statement on Wednesday, minister Adamu Adamu said the department would coordinate with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to try and establish the veracity of the claims.

“The ministry ... is to collaborate effectively with officials of the ICPC to unearth the facts as well as find a lasting solution to the payment system for meal subsidies that will ensure accountability and transparency,” Adamu said.

The Premium Times quoted the chairperson of the anti-corruption agency, Bolaji Owasanoye as saying ICPC investigations had shown that the funds were diverted into private accounts.

“We discovered payment of N2.67 billion (about US$6.7 million) during lockdown when the children were not in school, and some money ended up in personal accounts. We have commenced investigations into these findings,” he reportedly said.