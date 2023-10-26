Independent Online
Nigeria Supreme Court validates President Tinubu’s election, dismisses appeal

Nigeria's Supreme Court on October 26, 2023 rejected the opposition's challenges to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's election victory, validating his mandate after the last legal challenge. File picture: Michele Spatari / AFP

Published Oct 26, 2023

Abuja — Nigeria's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the opposition's challenges to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's election victory, validating his mandate after the final legal appeal.

A seven-judge panel ruled as without merit the opposition appeals over claims of fraud, electoral law violations and Tinubu's ineligibility to run for president.

A former Lagos governor, Tinubu won 37 percent of the vote in February, beating Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party's Peter Obi, in one of the tightest votes in Nigeria's modern history.

"Having resolved all the issues against the appellant, it is my view that there is no merit in this appeal and it is hereby dismissed," Justice John Inyang Okoro said of PDP's appeal in a ruling broadcast live on television.

The panel also rejected Labour's motion against Tinubu.

An election appeals court last month already rejected the two main opposition party petitions, including allegations of fraud, violations by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and claims Tinubu did not meet the constitutional requirements.

Along with its original claims, Atiku's legal team had also sought to introduce new evidence it claims shows Tinubu submitted a forged certificate from the Chicago State University as a qualification to the election commission when he applied to run for president.

Vowing an agenda of "Renewed Hope", Tinubu took office in May and has quickly introduced reforms his government says will help grow Africa's largest economy and attract more foreign investment.

AFP

