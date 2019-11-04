Lagos -The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed one of terror group Boko Haram's hideouts in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno, an NAF spokesperson told Xinhua on Sunday.
The Boko Haram hideout involved was on the fringes of the Lake Chad in northern Borno. The operation by the air force also led to the deaths of several Boko Haram militants, NAF spokesperson Ibikunle Daramola told Xinhua in a statement.
According to intelligence reports, the group used the settlement to launch attacks against security forces, the spokesperson added.