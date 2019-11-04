Nigerian air force destroys Boko Haram hideout









A Boko Haram flag.

Lagos -The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed one of terror group Boko Haram's hideouts in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno, an NAF spokesperson told Xinhua on Sunday. The Boko Haram hideout involved was on the fringes of the Lake Chad in northern Borno. The operation by the air force also led to the deaths of several Boko Haram militants, NAF spokesperson Ibikunle Daramola told Xinhua in a statement.

According to intelligence reports, the group used the settlement to launch attacks against security forces, the spokesperson added.





The airstrike on Friday was launched after an NAF intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission spotted some Boko Haram vehicles in the area, and a follow-up attack was carried out Saturday after significant activity was observed in another part of the settlement, Daramola said.





The NAF, according to Daramola, will continue to destroy the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists by cooperating with surface forces.





The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed one of terror group Boko Haram's hideouts in the northeastern Nigerian state of Borno. Video: Zodidi Dano/ African News Agency.

The northeast region of Nigeria has been destabilized for over a decade by Boko Haram, which is known for its agenda to maintain a virtual caliphate in the most populous African country.



