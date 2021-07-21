Nigerian authorities secure release of 100 kidnapping victims, no ransom paid

Cape Town - The Nigerian government confirmed on Tuesday that they have secured the release of 100 kidnapped villagers who were abducted over a month ago in Zamfara State. According to local media reports, the Zamfara State government said the victims were released without ransom after being held for 42 days. Authorities gave no further details.

Bandits attacked the village in Mutunji District of Dansadau Emirate in the local government area on June 8, kidnapping 100 villagers, the majority of them nursing mothers and children. Four people were killed in the attack. BBC News reported on Tuesday that the group will now be given medical checks and debriefed before they return to their homes. Mohammed Shehu, spokesperson for the Zamfara police, said at a press conference they had engaged with the kidnappers and at the end of the dialogue the bandits agreed to release the victims without a ransom being paid, reported Xinhua news.

According to Premium Times Nigeria, commissioner of police Hussaini Rabiu warned the bandits to renounce crime and embrace peace or face the full wrath of the law. More than 1 000 children have been abducted in the country since December 2020, most of them later reportedly freed, while some were killed. Nigeria continues to grapple with an ongoing security crisis, including a growing insurgency, extremist attacks, mass killings by jihadist groups, abductions and a spike in aggravated robberies.