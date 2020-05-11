Nigerian governor orders demolition of two hotels for breaking lockdown rules

CAPE TOWN - The governor of Nigeria's Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, at the weekend supervised the demolition of two hotels for violating the government's Covid-19 lockdown regulations, local media reported.

Wike on May 5 imposed a lockdown as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in the state, ordering all hotels and businesses to halt operations and warning that "any hotel that operates will be brought down".

"Those who disobey the directive will face the consequences", he said, according to the Guardian Nigeria newspaper.

Prudent Hotel in Eleme and Etemete Hotel in Onne have subsequently been demolished, news website Politics Nigeria reported.

The move has divided opinion among residents, with some saying the governor over-exercised his power, while others commended him.