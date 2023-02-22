Nigerian in alleged UK kidney harvest plot says he begged police officers to ‘save his life’

London - A Nigerian street trader, who accuses the country's former deputy senate president of trying to harvest his kidney in the UK, told a British court on Tuesday that he begged police officers to "save my life". The 21-year-old from Lagos, who cannot be named for legal reasons, accuses Ike Ekweremadu and Beatrice Ekweremadu of flying him to London in order to harvest his kidney for their 25-year-old daughter Sonia, who has a kidney condition.

Ike Ekweremadu is a senator for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party for Enugu state in south-east Nigeria. The alleged victim told London's Old Bailey court that he had slept on the streets for three days after doctors at a London hospital told him he would not be a suitable donor following preliminary tests. He then walked into a police station last May and said he was "looking for someone to save my life", the court heard.

In previous testimony, the former street trader alleged that he was recruited by a doctor working for the politician. He told jurors he thought he was coming to the UK to work and only realised it was for a kidney transplant when he was taken to London's Royal Free Hospital. "Nobody told me about kidney transplant," he said.

A 21-year-old trader from Lagos, who cannot be named for legal reasons, accuses Nigeria's former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, of flying him to London to harvest his kidney after doctors at a London hospital told him he would not be a suitable donor following preliminary tests. Picture: Pexels He told the court that he would be paid about £2,000 (about R44,000) for the operation, and that he had been coached to tell doctors he was part of the Ekweremadu family. All three of the Ekweremadus and their doctor are on trial at London's Central Criminal Court. They have pleaded not guilty and face life imprisonment if convicted. In Britain, it is legal to donate a kidney, but not for reward. Prosecutors say regardless of whether the Lagos street trader gave his consent, a crime was committed by the wealthy Nigerians.

